Israeli scientists conduct human trials for microsensors aiming to revolutionize heart care

The data collected by the microsensors will be used to assist heart failure specialists in making clinical decisions.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Microtech, a subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based Medinol Inc., announced on Thursday the launch of human clinical trials for its microsensor platform aimed at improving heart failure treatment.

The first successful implantation of the device was recently performed by Prof. Erez Sharoni at Beilinson Medical Center in Petah-Tikva.

Utilizing external ultrasound communication, the microsensor enables current implants to function as smart devices, capable of gathering real-time data and performing multiple functions simultaneously.

“This amazing technology may change the standard of care for patients suffering from heart failure and in particular, in this current study, those who are receiving LVADs or heart transplants,” said Sharoni.

“Heart failure is characterized by periods of quiescence, followed by periods of deterioration, which require repeat hospitalizations. This ground-breaking technology will allow us to track patients’ parameters in real time, to intervene earlier if needed and to reduce these patients’ morbidity and mortality” explained Dr. Tuvia Ben-Gal, Head of Heart Failure at Rabin Medical Center.

Medinol CEO Dr. Yoram Richter, CEO of Medinol said the technology could be applied clinical scenarios such as heart failure, glaucoma, hydrocephalous, portal hypertension, and more.

“Incorporating sensors into existing medical devices gives physicians the ability to treat patients based on quantifiable physiological parameters instead of symptoms and is a critical step to growing access to equitable healthcare across the global community,” Richter explained.

“Using a compact home unit, a patient with a Microtech-enabled implant can deliver immediate and highly accurate pressure readings directly to their physician turning geographical distance or mobility challenges into a non-issue.”