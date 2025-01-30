‘Judenrein’: CUNY professors blast faculty union for passing ‘antisemitic’ BDS resolution

Baruch College and other CUNY students protest Israel as part of the Day of Rage called for by Hamas. (Shutterstock)

The City University of New York’s campuses have been lambasted by critics as some of the most antisemitic institutions of higher education in the country.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Jewish faculty at the City University of New York (CUNY) are denouncing their public sector union’s passing of a resolution which called for the adoption of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

The Professional Staff Congress (PSC) union, which represents over 30,000 CUNY staff and faculty, passed the measure on Jan. 23 by a razor thin margin of just three votes.

It falsely accused Israel of war crimes and other affronts to humanity, including “genocide” and “apartheid,” and called for the union to divest its pension plan of holdings linked to “Israeli companies and Israeli government bonds no later than the end of January 2025.”

This is not the first controversial resolution passed by the CUNY faculty union.

In 2021, during a previous conflict between Israel and Hamas, it voted to approve a defaming statement which accused Israel of “ongoing settler colonial violence” and demanded the the university “divest from all companies that aid in Israeli colonization, occupation, and war crimes.”

Doing so set off a cascade of events, including a mass resignation of faculty from the union, the founding of new campus Jewish civil rights groups, and a major — ultimately unsuccessful — lawsuit which aimed to abolish compulsory public sector union membership.

History is repeating itself, Jewish faculty said following what has been described as the union’s latest outrage against the Jewish community.

“Since the mass exodus of Jews from the union after its antisemitic pro-BDS resolution in 2021, its delegate leadership is virtually Judenrein,” Jeffrey Lax, a Kingsborough Community College professor and founder of the advocacy group Students, Alumni, and Faculty for Equality (SAFE), told The Algemeiner on Wednesday in a statement.

“This is a welcome development for the antisemitic, Marxist leaders who have been lying in wait to adopt a full BDS divestment policy, which they have now done, with few Jews still around to oppose it.”

Taking aim at PSC president James Davis, Lax continued, “Senior leaders like President James will pretend that they were against the vote as it ‘divides’ the union. No kidding. But the truth is, it’s no secret that Davis is a proud BDS supporter. We exposed video of him voting for BDS at the American Studies Association. And this is our union today: a corrupt, opaque, Jew-expunging entity that has just signed its own death knell by so blatantly breaking the law.”

Lax’s group, SAFE, is mounting an effort to thwart the resolution’s objectives, and filed on Tuesday a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights (DHR) alleging discrimination against Zionism, a central component of Jewish identity, and the “blatant violation” of a state executive order, EO 157, which explicitly proscribes boycotts of Israel.

The letter also requested that DHR open a formal investigation of PSC CUNY to uncover any further acts of alleged antisemitism.

“It is no coincidence that hundreds — perhaps thousands — of Jewish faculty members have left the PSC union,” the complaint says.

“The PSC-CUNY’s BDS boycott policy and singular divestment from Israel makes clear that Zionist Jewish and Israeli faculty members are not welcome to work with the union, will not receive the same benefits or protections, and will not receive any assistance of values from the union related or connected in any way to their protected nationality or ethnicity.”

Davis maintained in a statement issued on Wednesday that the union will continue to serve the interests of its members.

“We were elected to protect PSC members’ rights, to improve their pay and working conditions and working conditions, and to strengthen their union,” Davis said.

“Keeping focus on these primary responsibilities while engaging in wider struggles for justice and peace is important, especially in this politically tumultuous movement. The PSC recently ratified a new contract and is intent on enforcing that contract and improving the working conditions of all members.”

CUNY faculty such as Queens College professor Azriel Genack, continue to be suspicious of the union’s intentions, however, and argue that its recent conduct is unbecoming of any institution which counts academics as members.

“This new PSC Resolution does not mention Hamas or its unspeakably brutal attack [in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023]: the torture, rape, mutilation, kidnapping, and massacre of entire families that broke the ceasefire that has been in place since the previous war. Now the PSC has two resolutions condemning Israel and not a single resolution condemning any other country; not Russia, Iran, China, or North Korea,” Genack wrote in an open letter shared with The Algemeiner.

“The resolution does not speak truth to power; it hides and distorts the truth in order to find soulless solidarity that disgraces CUNY by seeking to demonize a people that faces an enemy that is sworn to annihilate it, even if this entails destroying the hopes of its own people for a better life.”

Last year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) resolved half a dozen investigations of antisemitism on CUNY campuses, a consortium of undergraduate colleges located throughout New York City’s five boroughs.

The inquiries, which reviewed incidents that happened as far back as 2020, were aimed at determining whether school officials neglected to prevent and respond to antisemitic discrimination, bullying, and harassment.

Hunter College and CUNY Law combined for three resolutions in total, representing half of all the antisemitism cases settled by OCR. Baruch College, Brooklyn College, and CUNY’s Central Office were the subjects of three other investigations.

One of the cases which OCR resolved, involving Brooklyn College, prompted widespread concern when it was announced in 2022.

According to witness testimony provided by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law — which filed the complaint prompting the investigation — Jewish students enrolled in the college’s Mental Health Counseling (MCH) program were repeatedly pressured into saying that Jews are white people who should be excluded from discussions about social justice.

The badgering of Jewish students, the students said at the time, became so severe that one student said in a WhatsApp group chat that she wanted to “strangle” a Jewish classmate.

“Some of the harassment on CUNY campuses has become so commonplace as to almost be normalized,” the American Center for Law & Justice (ACLJ) once alleged in July 2022.

“Attacking, denigrating, and threatening ‘Zionists’ has become the norm, with the crystal-clear understanding that ‘Zionist’ is now merely an epithet for ‘Jew’ the same way ‘banker,’ ‘cabal,’ ‘globalist,’ ‘cosmopolitan,’ ‘Christ killer,’ and numerous other such dog-whistles have been used over the centuries to target, demonize, and incite against Jews.”