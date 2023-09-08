Kanye West teases new song entitled ‘Israel’ – about meeting the devil

Kanye West attends the in-store signing of his release 'Graduation' held at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood, California, Sept. 13, 2007. (Shutterstock)

Rapper who expressed admiration for Hitler announces planned release of song entitled ‘Israel,’ describing his ‘meeting with the devil’ following his antisemitic meltdown.

By World Israel News Staff

Kanye West, also known by the moniker “Ye,” is set to release a new song entitled “Israel,” the rapper announced Wednesday.

The song, West’s first release in over a year and the first produced since he threatened to go “death con 3” on Jews last year, will highlight West’s journey “meeting the devil” following the uproar sparked by his antisemitic outbursts.

No official word has been given regarding the timing of the song’s release, though it is rumored that the track will be released on Friday. “Israel” is slated to be the fifth track on the upcoming Dying Near a Charger album by Al Be Back, with whom West collaborated for the song.

StopAntisemitism crowned West “Antisemite of the Year” following a series of anti-Jewish tirades and a bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which he professed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

“There’s a lot of things I love about Hitler, a lot of things,” West said.

West also urged Jews to “let it go” about the Holocaust and “forgive Hitler.”

Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, cited her former husband’s antisemitic rants while lamenting their failed marriage during an episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“It’s so different than the person that I married,” she said. “That’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember.”