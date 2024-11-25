Knesset speaker: Trump’s dream team cabinet gives Israel hope

To our American friends: In our darkest hour, President Trump and his exceptional team bring the people of Israel renewed hope for what lies ahead.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Knesset speaker Amir Ohana, addressing a Yesha council conference on Monday, said that Trump’s “dream team” cabinet gives Israel hope.

“We haven’t had many reasons for optimism over the past year. This has been the hardest year in the history of the State of Israel and for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” Ohana said.

“That’s why we are gathered here today – with hope for the future. At the helm of the world’s greatest power, the leader of the free world, and Israel’s most important ally, President Donald Trump—the most pro-Israel president in US history—has been re-elected,” he added.

Speaking in English, Ohana continued, “To our American friends: In our darkest hour, President Trump and his exceptional team bring the people of Israel renewed hope for what lies ahead.”

Ohana described Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of Israel in his first term, such as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel, as well as the Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states.

“‏Together, we will achieve a golden age in US-Israel relations and ensure the security and prosperity of the whole free world. ‏May God bless America, God bless Israel,” Ohana concluded.

Members of President-elect Trump’s pro-Israel “dream team” alluded to by Ohana include nominations of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser, Elise Stefanik as the US’s ambassador to the UN and Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel.

Marco Rubio was a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has emphasized the need to allow Israel to defeat Hamas fully.

When asked in an interview about a ceasefire in Gaza, Rubio responded that the main goal of the war was “to destroy every element of Hamas.”

Pete Hegseth has repeated the need to support Israel and has been particularly tough on Iran.

He said, “Iran has been in endless war with us for 40 years. Either we put up and shut up now and stop it, or we kind of wait, go back to the table, and let them dither while they attempt to continue to develop the capabilities to do precisely what they said they want to do.”