Kosher restaurant vandalized ahead of massive pro-Israel rally in nation’s capitol

Nearly 30,000 Jewish Americans are expected to flood the National Mall Sunday for the ‘Stand Together’ event.

By Jewish Breaking News

A Kosher restaurant was vandalized in the nation’s capital on Saturday, just hours before tens of thousands of Jews were set to gather for a historic rally against surging antisemitism.

Disturbingly, the attack on Char Bar overnight coincides with the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht—when Nazi storm troopers and civilian mobs destroyed Jewish businesses, synagogues, and homes across Germany and Austria in a campaign of terror that foreshadowed the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, nearly 30,000 Jewish Americans are expected to flood the National Mall Sunday for the “Stand Together” event organized by the Jewish Federations and the Conference of Presidents as a direct response to both the October 7 Hamas massacre and the subsequent explosion of antisemitism across American cities.

“Now is the time for our community to gather and Stand Together as one in order to show the world that we will not back down, we will not disavow our values, we will not give in to antisemitism, and we will not be divided,” Jewish Federation CEO Eric Fingerhut tells the Jerusalem Post.

Kicking off at 3:00 PM, the three-day event will feature high-profile supporters of Israel including comedian Tiffany Haddish and Israeli music star Idan Raichel.

Between musical performances, speakers will take the stage to share personal stories of triumph over hatred and heroism.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is slated to address the Jewish Federations’ General Assembly on Monday, marking his first U.S. appearance since October 7.