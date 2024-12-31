Leader of pro-Palestinian bike gang that ‘shut down’ London once supported Jews and Israel

Although he credited the Jewish community for helping him in the past, Yusef Bouattoura now says Jews are ‘greedy.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Yusef Bouattoura, who led a pro-Palestinian bike protest on Bond Street in London on Christmas Day, once credited Jews with saving him from prison, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

Bouattoura, a fitness influencer with 100,000 Instagram followers, led motorcyclists on Bond Street, where he tried to hang a Palestinian flag on a lamp post.

Concerning the protest, he wrote on a social media post, “Last night we shut down London with the superbikes.”

Although he credited the Jewish community for helping him in the past, Yusef Bouattoura now says Jews are “greedy,” and he made antisemitic remarks on a podcast interview.

Speaking two weeks ago to Kazi Shafiqur Rahman, who hosts the Side by Side Podcast, Bouattoura said, “With Jewish people, they are very greedy as well. When one person has you, everyone wants you. If you’re the best at something, everyone wants you.”

“For them, money isn’t valuable in a way that they can afford anything. It gets to a point where if they can afford it, they have full control over you. But I never allowed that to happen,” he added.

He also alleged that “there are no rules for Jews to follow” when it comes to financial dealings.

Just six years ago, Bouattoura, who grew up Muslim in Stamford Hill, strongly supported the Jewish community.

In 2018, Bouattoura said the Jewish community “turned his life around” after he had spent time in prison with the Young Offenders Institution. He credited his “loyal Jewish clientele” for helping him stay out of prison and said, “Without them, I believe I would still be in prison.”

Bouattoura had been involved in gangs and spent time in prison, and in appreciation for their help, he raised tens of thousands of pounds for Jewish charities. He even visited Israel with his brother Idris and offered free fitness classes on the beach.

After his trip to Israel, Bouattoura said, “The Jewish community is the most giving group I have met, which is why I have always wanted to give back to them.”

Bouattoura used the rally to promote a 100-km run to raise £100,000 for a Gaza relief fund, writing alongside footage of the protest: “Let’s make history! In less than 24 hours, I’ll be running 100k for 100k”.”

He responded on social media to criticism with “Free Palestine” and a Palestinian flag emoji.