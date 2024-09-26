Macklemore in hot water after ‘F—k America’ rant

While political statements from artists are nothing new, this one seems to have struck a nerve.

By Jewish Breaking News

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, especially when it comes to high-profile festival drama.

Last Tuesday, Neon City Festival promoters proudly unveiled their star-studded lineup, with Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore featured among the headliners. By Monday, his name had vanished without a trace, leaving fans and industry insiders scrambling for answers.

Neon City organizers have remained tight-lipped, citing only “unforeseen circumstances” in a public statement for Macklemore’s sudden departure.

However, sources close to the festival cited by Digital Music News point to a controversial performance Macklemore gave Saturday night.

At a pro-Palestinian benefit concert in Seattle, the “Thrift Shop” singer let loose with a sharp “f—k America” during his set. While political statements from artists are nothing new, this one seems to have struck a nerve.

The antisemitic rapper himself finally broke his silence yesterday with a lengthy social media post on X. While stopping short of a full apology, Macklemore admitted to getting “caught in the moment” while performing.

“My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely,” he wrote. “Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times.”

“But do not misconstrue the word ‘f—k’ for the word ‘hate.’ It’s different to be angry than to disown,” Macklemore continued. “I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine.”

Out of all the antisemitic A-listers spreading misinformation, Macklemore has been particularly harsh on Israel’s defensive war in Gaza.

Just mere weeks after Hamas murdered 1,200 innocents in Israel on October 7, he signed a star-studded open letter calling for a ceasefire without preconditions.

In May, he released a protest song titled “Hind’s Hall,” ironically in support of the same violent campus takeovers being fought by congressional leaders in the Senate this week.