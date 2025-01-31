Mahmoud Abbas makes congratulatory call to terrorist responsible for murder of Israeli baby

In addition, standing in the room with the terrorist is a member of the PA Security Forces who were trained by the US and Europe to fight terrorism.

By Itamar Marcus and Ephraim D. Tepler, Palestinian Media Watch

Just hours after the terrorist responsible for the murder of a baby was released from prison, Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas rushed to call him to congratulate him on his release.

Terrorist Yasser Abu Bakr was responsible for the murder of nine-month-old Avia Malka in 2002, as well as 27-year-old Israel Yihye and 23-year-old Constantine Danilov.

Abu Bakr was released from prison this week along with 200 additional terrorists, in exchange for the release of four Israeli women hostages..

The PA also saw fit to send its Official Media General Supervisor Ahmad Assaf to the terrorist’s home. The significance of Ahmad Assaf sitting alongside the terrorist just hours after his release cannot be minimized.

Assaf is close to Abbas, who personally appointed him as head of all PA media. Every year, Abbas honors him for the great work the official PA media does for the “Palestinian cause.” Assaf’s presence is another embrace by Abbas of the terrorist.

In addition, standing in the room with the terrorist is a member of the PA Security Forces. The PA Security Forces are funded by the United States and the Europeans to fight Palestinian terror.

Why, then, did the PA see fit to send a member of these forces to honor a released terrorist?

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that the PA Security Services are deeply involved in terror, and this is another indication that there is nothing “revitalized” about the PA.

Many in the West want a “revitalized” PA to rule the Gaza Strip, but it is so clearly involved in terror that it is dangerous to even entrust it to rule the Palestinian cities in Judea and Samaria.

The following is a video and partial transcript of the conversation between Abbas and Assaf. Note that most of what Abbas said on the phone could not be heard as the recording was made in the home of the terrorist.

The significance, however, is in the call itself and the presence of the PA representatives.