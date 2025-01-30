Mossad head concerned Gaza cleanup efforts may damage dead hostages’ bodies

Barnea said, “It’s awful. It could cause more cases like Ron Arad,” referring to the Israeli Air Force officer who was captured in Lebanon in 1986 and declared dead in 2008.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

At a meeting with the families of hostages, Mossad chief David Barnea expressed concern that bulldozers used to clear the wreckage in Gaza might damage the bodies of deceased hostages.

Speaking to the families on Monday, Barnea said, “It’s awful. It could cause more cases like Ron Arad,” referring to the Israeli Air Force officer who was captured in Lebanon in 1986 and, after no information was provided about his condition, was declared dead in 2008.

“We have a responsibility to bring everyone home,” Barnea added.

At the meeting, Barnea also informed the families that the list of 33 hostages slated for release in phase one of the current agreement was created immediately after the hostage-release deal in November 2023.

The circumstances for many of the hostages have changed since November 23, although there has been limited information about their condition.

Hamas reported to Israel early this week that 8 of the 33 captives slated for release are dead.

Israel has demanded information and clarity on the status of hostage Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir.

The first phase of the hostage-release deal was meant to prioritize women, children, the elderly, and the ill. Although Shiri Bibas and her children were on the list of hostages slated for release in the initial stage, their absence from previous releases has raised concerns.

Hamas reported that living hostages would return in the first part of the agreement, and the bodies of deceased captives would be handed over later.

Last week, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed “grave concerns” over the fate of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir. The Israeli government is insisting on clarity regarding their status to provide answers to their family.

Relatives of the Bibas family said that their “world came crashing down” when Shiri and her children were not included in the list of hostages slated for release on Saturday.