‘Murdered simply for being Jewish’: Outraged Israelis grieve murder of UAE rabbi

According to Israeli media reports, the killers are thought to be Uzbek nationals working on behalf of Iran who fled to Turkey.

By Noah Michaeli, TPS

Israelis reacted with outrage and grief in reaction to the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates. Emirati authorities found his body on Sunday after he disappeared on Thursday.

“Antisemitism is not just a thing of the past. Hatred of Israel is a plague that is rampant around the world today,” said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in response to the murder.

“I mourn with sorrow and outrage the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan,” tweeted President Isaac Herzog.

“This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people,” Herzog noted, adding that the murder “will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere – especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world.”

Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli blamed Iran. “The horrific murder of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan, may his blood be avenged, is a criminal, antisemitic terrorist act for which the terrorist state of Iran is responsible. It is our duty to overthrow this regime, the root of evil in the Middle East,” Chikli said.

Dr. Yoel Guzansky, Head of the Gulf Program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), criticized the United Arab Emirates for its reluctance to refer to the event as an antisemitic terror attack or blame Iran.

“The UAE government seeks to downplay the murder of the Chabad emissary,” Guzansky said. “They are not rushing to blame Iran due to the improving relations between the two countries.”

A statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry released on Saturday only referred to Kogan as a “missing Moldovan citizen.” It made no reference to Kogan’s Israeli nationality, nor did it identify him as a rabbi.

“This incident damages their image and could harm tourism from Israel,” Guzansky added.

Amid a major spike in attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets worldwide since Hamas’s October 7 massacres, Israel has issued travel warnings for countries across the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020.