Muslim support may have won Michigan for Trump

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Muslim support may have enabled President-elect Donald Trump to flip Michigan on the way to winning the 2024 election.

Trump won Michigan in 2016–the first time a Republican presidential candidate secured the state in three decades.

Although President Biden won the state in the 2020 election, Trump managed to flip the state back, which he won by just 10,000 votes.

Muslim support may have been a factor in Trump’s clinching the state that is home to the largest Arab population in the United States.

The Harris campaign faced protests from Muslim voters in Michigan over the Biden Administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Although Harris spent Sunday in Wayne County, Michigan, she could not match Joe Biden’s success in the state in 2020.

A day before the election, Trump boasted of a “record-breaking” coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan.

“We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE,” said Trump on X, a day before the presidential election.

“They know Kamala and her warmonger Cabinet will invade the Middle East, get millions of Muslims killed, and start World War III. VOTE TRUMP, AND BRING BACK PEACE!” he said.

On the Friday before the election, Trump visited a halal cafe in Dearborn, Michigan, the US city with the largest Muslim population.

A number of Trump’s Jewish supporters have said they do not feel nervous about the number of Muslims supporting the President-elect.

They point to Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of Israel from his first administration, namely moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, supporting Israel’s claim to the Golan Heights and parts of Judea and Samaria, pulling out of the Iran nuclear program, and brokering the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain.