Netanyahu may also fire heads of IDF and Shin Bet

The incoming Defense Minister, Israel Katz, is expected to carry out Netanyahu’s plans.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Walla reports that he may also fire IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the head of Shin Bet (Israel’s security agency) Ronen Bar.

Although Netanyahu has the sole authority to replace the head of Shin Bet, only the Defense Minister can dismiss or appoint a new IDF Chief of Staff.

With Katz assuming a new role as the Defense Minister, Minister-without-Portfolio Gideon Sa’ar will replace Katz as Foreign Minister.

Unfortunately, the trust between me and the minister of defense has been broken over the past months. There were significant gaps regarding the management of the [military] campaign, and these gaps were accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted the decisions of the government,” the premier said in a video statement.

“I made repeated efforts to bridge these gaps, but they only widened. These issues even reached the public in an unacceptable manner, and, worse, became known to our enemies, who took pleasure and found advantage in it,” added Netanyahu.

Responding to his firing on X, the defense minister wrote, “The security of the State of Israel was and will always remain my life’s mission.”

Yoav Gallant and Netanyahu have been at odds since the 2023 judicial reform crisis when the Defense Minister held a press conference and urged the Prime Minister to halt the legislation amid massive protests.

One day later, Netanyahu declared his intention to fire Gallant over his remarks, but this decision was reversed.

Members of the security cabinet also criticized Gallant over his insistence on Palestinian rule over Gaza following the war.

He also demanded that Netanyahu compromise over having security control over the Philadelphi Corridor.