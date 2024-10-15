Netanyahu pledges to Biden not to attack Iranian nuclear facilities or oil reserves – report

President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN on September 20th, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

Amid reports Israeli premier has promised Washington Israel will curtail strikes in Beirut, Netanyahu also said to have vowed not to retaliate against Iran’s nuclear program or energy production.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Joe Biden recently that Israel is prepared to refrain from striking Iran’s nuclear program as well as its oil and natural gas reserves and infrastructure, focusing instead on military targets, according to a report by The Washington Post.

Citing two officials with knowledge of the conversation said that during the phone call between Biden and Netanyahu last Wednesday, the Israeli premier said he was willing to forgo attacking Iranian nuclear facilities and the country’s energy infrastructure, and instead limit Israel’s targets to the Iranian military.

The conversation, which was the first between the two leaders in six weeks, came after Iran launched 182 ballistic missiles at Israel, prompting Israel to vow a harsh retaliation against Tehran.

But following the October 1st attack, the Biden administration has pressured Israel to restrain its response, and in particular has urged Jerusalem not to strike either Iranian nuclear facilities nor Iranian oil and natural gas sites or infrastructure, warning that such attacks could lead to a major escalation in the region.

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the White House responded to the Post report.

The sources cited by the Post indicated that Netanyahu’s decision to embrace a “more moderate” approach was tied to the White House’s decision to send Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ballistic missile defense units to Israel to bolster Israel’s missile defense network.

Prior to the October 9th conversation, Israel had reportedly refused to commit not to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and energy production sites, and had even declined to share details of its plans to retaliate against Iran.