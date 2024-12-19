Netanyahu reassures mother of US journalist kidnapped in Syria

In a personal letter to Austin Tice’s mother, Netanyahu says Israel is acting with caution and concerned about her son’s life.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a letter to the mother of an American journalist missing in Syria since 2012, promising her that Israel is refraining from bombing areas where he might be located.

Austin Tice, a former U.S. Marine, was kidnapped more than 12 years ago after traveling to Syria to cover the civil war.

After the fall of the Assad regime, Tice’s family has been desperate to learn more about their son’s whereabouts.

The Tice family is under the impression that Austin is still alive. He was last seen blindfolded and bound in a 2012 video, while being led away by men dressed in Islamist garb.

Speculation has been raised that Tice was actually kidnapped by the Assad regime, and that the video was created in order to give the false impression he was kidnapped by Islamic terrorists.

Tice’s mother, Debra, penned an open letter to Netanyahu, expressing her concern that the Israeli Air Force may bomb a neighborhood of Damascus where she believes her son is being held.

She wrote that the family had received “credible information” that her son is incarcerated at Mt. Qasioun prison, a secret facility near the Al-Mailki district.

“We urgently request you pause strikes on this area and deploy Israeli assets to search for Austin Tice and other prisoners,” Tice wrote. “Time is of the essence. We are calling on you to leverage all your relationships and resources to liberate that prison.”

In a personal letter to Debra Tice, Netanyahu said that he “cannot imagine the depth of your concern over your son Austin’s life and wellbeing.”

Netanyahu urged her to “stay strong,” saying that he admired her resilience .

“Please rest assured that Israel and its intelligence agencies are fully coordinated with the relevant American authorities on the matter and that the IDF is not active in the area where Austin may be located,” he added.

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was in contact with Syrian rebel groups regarding Tice’s whereabouts.

“We have impressed upon everyone we’ve been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home,” Blinken said.