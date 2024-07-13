Netanyahu says, ‘I won’t move a millimeter from hostage deal, Hamas has made 29 changes’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024. Photo by Dudu Bachar/Flash90

Egyptian officials announced on Saturday night that negotiations are stalled and questioned Israel’s intent to come to an agreement.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

During a press conference on Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is committed to the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza “one way or another” and that “I won’t move a millimeter from the hostage deal,” even though Hamas made “29 changes” to the agreement.”

Egyptian officials told Reuters that Israeli mediators showed “internal discord” and they complained of “contradictions, delays in responses, and the introduction of new terms contrary to what was previously agreed,” blaming the Israeli side.

At the press conference, Netanyahu emphasized that “absolute victory” was needed before ending the war.

“Many of you are asking when will this war end. My answer is clear and unequivocal: it will only end in victory,” Netanyahu said.

“It will be achieved that he will eliminate the governmental and military capabilities of Hamas and that we will return all our abductees home,” he added.

“Let us ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. When evacuees in the south and north safely return to their homes, this is absolute victory,” he explained.

Netanyahu reiterated conditions he had laid down last week: requirements for a hostage release and prisoner swap deal.

“First, I stand by our right to continue the war until all its goals are achieved. Second, I insist that we prevent arms smuggling to Hamas through Egypt, and this requires our continued control of the Philadelphia corridor and the Rafah crossing,” he explained.

“Thirdly, I insist that we prevent the return of armed terrorists and weapons to the north of the Gaza Strip. And fourthly, I insist that we return as many abductees alive as possible already in the first stage of the plan,” he said.”