New Orleans: 10 dead, 36 injured in apparent terror attack

Police officers stand at the scene where a truck drove into a large crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. January 1, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a video. (WGNO/Handout via REUTERS)

New Orleans mayor declares combination ramming attack and shooting on New Year’s Day was an act of terror, after 10 people killed and dozens more injured.

By World Israel News Staff

At least 10 people were killed and 36 more wounded in New Orleans early Wednesday morning, after a man driving a pickup truck rammed through New Year’s revelers before opening fire on passersby.

The incident occurred in the city’s French Quarter, on Bourbon Street and Canal Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a male gunman driving a Ford F-150 and armed with an assault rifle rammed through a large crowd of pedestrians celebrating the new year.

The driver exited the vehicle and opened fire on the crowd, prompting police officers at the scene to return fire.

During the ensuing gun battle, the suspect was fatally wounded, despite wearing body armor according to eyewitnesses.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the incident was “very intentional,” and noted that he had shot and wounded two police officers during the gun battle.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.”

“It was not a DUI situation,” Kirkpatrick added, noting that the suspect had maneuvered around police barricades in order to reach the crowd, because he was “hellbent on creating carnage.”

While the area targeted for the attack is a popular tourist destination, Kirkpatrick said the victims were mostly locals.

According to preliminary reports, FBI agents called to the scene found an improvised explosive device in the suspect’s truck. Footage from the scene showed a bomb squad robot inspecting the underside of the suspect’s vehicle.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a “terrorist attack.”

While an FBI agent speaking on behalf of the agency initially denied the claim, the bureau is now investigating the incident as an act of terror, NBC News reported.