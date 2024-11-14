Next US Defense Secretary backed reestablishment of Jewish Temple on Temple Mount

Pete Hegseth walks to an elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, Dec. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In 2018, Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense, shared his thoughts on the rebuilding of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

By World Israel News Staff

The next American Secretary of Defense, Fox News journalist and army veteran Pete Hegseth, has made comments in the past seemingly endorsing the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem, Arutz Sheva reported Thursday.

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump announced his selection of Hegseth on Tuesday to head the Pentagon, touting Hegseth as a “tough, smart and a true believer in America First.”

A long-time and vocal supporter of Israel, Hegseth also appeared in a pro-Israel conference six years ago to lend support to Jewish aspirations to rebuild the historic Temple on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

In 2018, Hegseth addressed the annual Arutz Sheva – Israel National News conference, during which he lauded then-President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city and relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“When you stand there, you cannot help but behold the miracle before you,” Hegseth said.

“It got me thinking about another miracle I hope all of you don’t see as too far away,” Hegseth continued, suggesting that like the Balfour Declaration, the establishment of the State of Israel, and the liberation of the Old City of Jerusalem, the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem is attainable.

“1917 was a miracle, 1948 was a miracle, 1967 was a miracle, 2017, the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a miracle, and there’s no reason why the miracle of the reestablishment of the Temple on the Temple Mount is not possible.”

“I don’t know how it would happen, you don’t know how it would happen, but I know that it could happen, that’s all I know.”

Hegseth went on to back the extension of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, calling it the “critical next step” for Israel.