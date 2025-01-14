‘On the brink’ – Biden touts impending Gaza deal, pushes Palestinian self-determination in final speech

President Biden makes his final foreign policy address a week before leaving office, calling for Palestinian self-determination, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the return of Israeli hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden on Monday urged negotiators in Doha, Qatar to complete hostage deal and ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas, expressing optimism a final agreement can be reached in the near future.

Speaking at a State Department event Monday evening, Biden gave his final foreign policy address before leaving office next week, highlighting the Arab-Israeli conflict and the weakening of the Iranian government over the past year.

Ceasefire talks, Biden said, now appear to be “finally coming to fruition,” with negotiators “on the brink” of a permanent Gaza truce which would secure the release of the 98 Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

“The deal we’ve structured would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who have suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started,” Biden said.

“I have learned in many years in public service to never, never, never, ever give up,” Biden continued. “I spoke to the Prime Minister of Israel yesterday. I spoke to the Emir of Qatar today. I look forward to speaking with President Sisi soon. We’re pressing hard to close this.”

Biden reiterated his support for Palestinian statehood, saying Palestinian Arabs deserve “the right to determine their own future,” without explicitly mentioning the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The Palestinian people deserve peace and the right to determine their own futures, Israel deserves peace and real security. And the hostages and their families deserve to be reunited. And so we’re working urgently to close this deal.”

The president lamented the impact of the ongoing war on Gaza’s population, calling for the area’s reconstruction and rehabilitation after a truce is reached.

Gazans have “been through hell,” Biden said, “so many innocent people have been killed, so many communities have been destroyed.”

Turning to Iran, Biden highlighted the pro-U.S. coalition which helped Israel repel two large-scale attacks by Iran, and said that 15 months after the October 7th invasion and proxy warfare against Israel via Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, Iran is its weakest point in decades.

“Did you ever think we’d be where we are with Iran?” Biden asked.

“Twice they failed because the United States organized a coalition of countries to stop them and I ordered US aircraft to come to the defense of Israel.”

“All told, Iran is weaker than it has been in decades.”