Over 150 NY Marathon runners show solidarity with Israeli hostages

One of the 2024 New York City Marathon participants who ran for the hostages still held captive by Hamas (Liri Agami, Amnon Shemi, Dani Tenenbaum/X)

The “Run for their Lives” group wore t-shirts with pictures of five who were marathon runners themselves.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A group of more than 150 runners in Sunday’s New York Marathon dedicated their race to the 101 Israeli and foreign hostages still being held by Hamas and other terrorists in the Gaza Strip, in an effort to ignite interest in their plight.

The “Run for their Lives” team wore t-shirts adorned with the picture of one of five specific hostages who had been keen marathon and triathlon competitors themselves: Edan Alexander, Evyatar David, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Ohad Yahalomi.

Arranged by Bring Them Home Now, a volunteer organization dedicated to the hostages’ release, the men and women, IDF soldiers and civilians, completed the 26.2-mile trek through the city streets with many in the huge crowds that gathered on the sidewalks cheering them on.

“We are here to…raise awareness for the hostages in captivity,” one of the group’s organizers, Dana Cwaigrach, told The New York Post.

The New York chapter of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum had publicized the event on social media saying “We are running for those who can’t.”

Yoni Levy, father of Naama, who was one of five female border observers abducted from the Nahal Oz army base during the Hamas-led invasion of Israel October 7, attended the race as one of the families’ representatives.

“Naama participated in triathlons and races with deep passion and courage, and if she would have known people would be running for her, she’d be excited and thankful for the support and for people fighting to bring her home,” he said.

Part of Alexander’s family lives in nearby New Jersey and gathered hundreds of supporters to stand near the finish line at Columbus Circle. They gave out Israeli flags on which a yellow ribbon was interwoven with the Star of David, and the by-now famous signs with the hostages’ pictures and ages.

All their ages were crossed out and updated, as they have been captive for more than 13 months, ever since the Gazan terrorists murdered 1,200 and abducted 251 people, both alive and dead, in a single day.

One firm supporter who called out in delight whenever runners passed by in the t-shirt or with an Israeli flag streaming behind their shoulders, told World Israel News that she was heartened by the fact that she heard no anti-Israel calls from those around her.

“Thank God, I didn’t see any pro-Palestinian stuff [either],” she said.

Many groups run for charities and causes in the marathon, which is the largest in the world with over 55,000 participants who come from all over the world to compete and have fun.