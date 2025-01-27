Palestinian Authority has paid 506 million shekels to the terrorists being released in the current exchange

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive to the West Bank town of Beitunia, on January 25, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

The terrorist who has received the largest amount of money is Muhammad Al-Tous, who was paid 2,254,200 shekels since his arrest for involvement in terror attacks and murder in 1985.

By Itamar Marcus, Palestinian Media Watch

316 new Palestinian terrorist millionaires are walking the streets thanks to PA pay-for-slay payments. Israel is releasing 734 terrorists over 42 days in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages.

All the terrorists, including 200 murderers, have been receiving reward payments as salaries from the Palestinian Authority since their arrests, totaling at least 506,385,600 shekels ($141,837,087).

Terrorists receive an additional payment for wives and children that is unknown and not included in this calculation.

316 terrorists are being freed as millionaires.

259 released terrorists from Fatah.

296 released terrorists from Hamas.

61 released terrorists from Islamic Jihad.

17 released terrorists from PFLP.

9 released terrorists from DFLP.

3 released terrorists from ISIS.

89 released terrorists with no known affiliation.

The names, affiliations, and dates of arrests of the terrorists were supplied by Israel’s Ministry of Justice.

PMW has calculated the terror payments based on PA law.