Palestinian Authority joins Israel in banning Al Jazeera

The PA’s ruling Fatah party banned the Qatar-based media outlet from Judea and Samaria, accusing it of incitement, months after Israel did the same.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority has banned the Al Jazeera network from operating inside of the autonomous zones of Judea and Samaria, according to a report by the Israeli media outlet Walla.

The report claimed that the ruling Palestinian faction Fatah imposed the ban in parts of Areas A and B – the two portions of Judea and Samaria under PA civil control – over the Qatari outlet’s coverage of the ongoing internecine violence between the Palestinian National Security Forces – the PA’s paramilitary police force – and an alliance of terrorist factions operating in the northern Samaria city of Jenin.

The report said that Fatah has accused Al Jazeera of “spreading conflicts and incitement” vis-a-vis PA efforts to clamp down on popular unrest, including the clashes in Jenin.

For months, the PNSF has attempted to rein in popular unrest across Judea and Samaria.

Earlier this month, PNSF forces entered Jenin to challenge the Jenin Brigades, an alliance of terrorist groups, including Hamas, which has effectively ruled the city since 2022.

Since December 5, PA forces have clashed with the Jenin Brigades while attempting to reassert control over the city.

Citing Palestinian media reports, Walla reported that the decision is aimed primarily at Al Jazeera‘s operations in Samaria, including the towns and cities of Shechem (Nablus), Jenin, Tubas, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, and Salfit.

The PA reportedly accused the Qatari outlet of biased reporting in favor of Hamas, echoing claims made by Israel during its war against the Gaza-based terror group.

“We have decided to ban the entry of Al Jazeera, and we urge the public to avoid engaging with this channel in any way,” the report cited the Fatah party as saying.

“Al Jazeera plays a dangerous role in Palestine. It spreads hatred and incites civil war. Al Jazeera sides with lawbreakers and tries to portray them as heroes fighting the occupation.”

Israel’s government voted this spring to bar Al Jazeera from operating in the country, accusing it of actively promoting terror groups, including Hamas.

In May, the ban went into effect, leading to the shuttering of the network’s operations in Israel.