Palestinian gunmen wound Israeli near Joseph’s Tomb

Last week, three Israelis were shot and lightly wounded on their way to pray at the Joseph’s Tomb compound.

By JNS

Palestinian terrorists overnight Tuesday shot and lightly wounded an Israeli bus driver bringing Jewish pilgrims to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, according to Hebrew-language media.

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on the bus as the driver was leaving the area after dropping off some two dozen pilgrims.

The Israel Defense Forces dispatched troops to extract the driver and the pilgrims, who did not coordinate the trip in advance with the military.

22 חסידי ברלנד נכנסו באוטובוס לקבר יוסף בשכם, לבדם וללא תיאום עם הצבא. נהג האוטובוס הוריד אותם במקום ובדרכו החוצה מהעיר, מחבלים ירו לעברו ופצעו אותו באורח קל. צה"ל נכנס לקבר יוסף והוציא את החסידים, שהועברו יחד עם הנהג לטיפול המשטרה@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/Ay9kv6iXN9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 18, 2024

Prior to Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, Orthodox Jews regularly visited Joseph’s Tomb under IDF protection, with clashes often breaking out during the visits.

Israeli citizens are barred from entering Nablus, which is designated as Area A per the Oslo Accords (under full Palestinian Authority security and administrative control), without prior consent.

Last week, three Israelis were shot and lightly wounded on their way to pray at the Joseph’s Tomb compound.

The three men, members of the Breslov sect of Chassidic Judaism, had entered Nablus after driving through an Israeli military checkpoint and fled after being fired on, later seeking medical attention at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, where police subsequently detained them.

In June, a haredi Jew sustained minor wounds in a Palestinian attack as he tried to enter Nablus to pray at the tomb site on the outskirts of the city.

In March, Jewish worshippers who entered Shechem to pray at Joseph’s Tomb were fired on as they exited the city.