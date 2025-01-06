Policeman, 2 retired school counselors identified as victims of Palestinian shooting attack

An eyewitness told The Press Service of Israel that the attack was ‘a shooting spree.’

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The three Israelis killed in Monday’s shooting attack near Kedumim were identified as two retired educators and a police officer.

The three were killed in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, near the town of Kedumim when terrorists opened fire on a bus and several vehicles. Another eight were injured. Israeli security forces are searching for two suspects seen in security footage taken at the scene.

Police Master Sgt. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, 36, fired at the terrorists before being fatally shot.

A resident of the nearby community of Ein HaNatziv, Winkelstein is survived by his wife and two children. One of Winkelstein’s sons was in the car during the attack.

He will be laid to rest in Jerusalem on Monday evening.

Rachel Cohen, 73, and Aliza Raiz, 69, were both retired school counselors and residents of Kedumim.

Cohen is survived by her husband and five daughters. Reiss, who was due to celebrate her 70th birthday in the coming days, is survived by her husband and children.

Their funeral arrangements have not been announced yet.

An eyewitness told The Press Service of Israel that the attack was “a shooting spree.”

Meanwhile, the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, where six of the victims were treated, said one man in his 60s was released from the operating room but remains in life-threatening condition.

Another victim is in mild condition while four more were treated in the emergency room and released.

Two women in their 70s and 80s were taken to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah with moderate injuries.