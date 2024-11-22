Pro-Hamas group at Columbia University calls to ban Hillel from campus

Hundreds of students fill Columbia University as NYPD attempts to disperse the crowd. (Twitter Screenshot)

PWG’s assault on it appears to have been prompted by an upcoming event at Columbia, in which Israeli journalist Barak Ravid will speak as a guest of the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

A Columbia University organization which calls itself the “Palestine Working Group” (PWG) is waging an aggressive campaign to gut Jewish life, calling for the abolishment of the campus’ Hillel chapter in a recent statement.

“Hillel is complicit in manufacturing propaganda and consent for the Zionist entity’s imperialist and colonial projects,” PWG said on Monday, issuing its invective on the Instagram social media platform.

“The program works directly with Israeli universities and provides Columbia and Barnard students with funding to vacation to ‘Israel’ — an ethnostate responsible for the murder of over 180,000 Palestinians in the last year alone. Sever all ties with Hillel. Academic boycott now.”

Reputed to be the largest Jewish collegiate organization in the world, Hillel International is a “home away from home” for the 180,000 students at over 850 colleges who avail themselves of its religious services, relationship-building opportunities, and recreational activities.

PWG’s assault on it appears to have been prompted by an upcoming event at Columbia, in which Israeli journalist Barak Ravid will speak as a guest of the Kraft Center for Jewish Student Life — where the Hillel chapter serving both Columbia and Barnard College students is located — and the Institute of Global Politics (IGP).

“The Institute of Global Politics and the Kraft Center will be hosting Barak Ravid, a Zionist, pro-Trump journalist to discuss the ‘Israel-Hamas War,’ PWG said in its statement.

“Evidently, Columbia doesn’t believe the Zionist entity’s demolition of Beit Lahia and the blockage of Khan Younis, in just this past week alone, justifies the use of the word genocide.”

PWG has since deleted the statement from its Instagram page, but not before it was widely shared on social media, where it has been lambasted.

“Hundreds of thousands of Jewish students visit Hillel to celebrate Jewish holidays, connect with their Jewish identities, and safely gather in community,” Jewish on Campus, a nonprofit organization, said about the outrage.

“When students single out Hillel and attempt to exclude one of the lone Jewish organizations from their campus, their Jewish classmates are denied their right to live as Jews. A call to push Hillel off campus is antisemitism, plain and simple. We won’t be silent.”

Columbia University professor Shai Davidai, who has allegedly been persecuted by school officials for describing the pro-Hamas movement as one which flagrantly supports terrorism and murdering Jews, told The Algemeiner that PWG is showcasing its illiberal values.

“The fact that these student organizations find it objectionable to host a speaker just because of their religion and/or nationality tells you everything you need to know about them,” he said. “It’s time for Columbia to decide whether it stands for open support for terrorism or open exchange of ideas.”

The campaign to kick Hillel chapters off college campuses is not new. The campus group National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) launched the initiative, titled “Drop Hillel,” in October, just weeks after the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7.

“Over the past several decades, Hillel has monopolized for Jewish campus life into a pipeline for pro-Israel indoctrination, genocide-apologia, and material support to the Zionist project and its crimes,” a social media account operating the campaign said in a manifesto published in concurrence with its launching.

“Across the country, Hillel chapters have invited Israeli soldiers to their campuses; promoted propaganda trips such as birthright; and organized charity drives for the Israeli military.”

The idea has already been picked up by pro-Hamas student groups at one college, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to The Daily Tar Heel, the school’s official student newspaper.

On Oct. 9, it reported, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) unveiled the idea for “no more Hillel” during a rally which, among other things, demanded removing Israel from UNC’s study abroad program and adopting the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Addressing the comments to the paper days later, SJP, which has been linked to Islamist terrorist organizations, proclaimed that shuttering Hillel is a coveted goal of the anti-Zionist movement.

The #DropHillel campaign comes amid an unprecedented surge in anti-Israel incidents on college campuses, which, according to a report published in September by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), have reached crisis levels.

Revealing a “staggering” 477 percent increase in anti-Zionist activity involving assault, vandalism, and other phenomena, the report — titled “Anti-Israel Activism on US Campuses, 2023-2024” — painted a bleak picture of America’s higher education system poisoned by political extremism and hate.