Ramaswamy leaves Trump administration after one day

By Jewish Breaking News

Trump 2.0 has only just started, and it has already had its first political casualty.

Back in November, then president-elect Donald Trump tapped Vivek Ramaswamy along with tech tycoon Elon Musk to lead a new agency focused on cutting federal spending and reducing government bureaucracy.

The Department of Government Efficiency, dubbed ‘DOGE,’ will operate outside traditional government structures with a mandate to identify and eliminate excessive regulation and spending.

The name references a cryptocurrency meme associated with Musk, who has pledged to target $2 trillion in federal budget cuts.

But much like his run for president was short-lived, so was Ramaswamy’s time at DOGE. 1 day to be precise.

On Monday, Trump spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed his exit and suggested the billionaire is preparing to pursue political office in Ohio. The timing aligns with the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial race, as current Governor Mike DeWine will be term-limited and unable to seek reelection.

“Vivek Ramaswamy helped create DOGE,” Kelly told Fox News. “He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Soon after, Ramaswamy took to social media to put out his own statement.

“It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!” he wrote.

Trump’s first term was notably marked with a rash of exits. In just four years he went through four chiefs of staff, four national security advisors, five secretaries of defense, six communications directors, and numerous other high-ranking officials who either resigned, were fired, or were replaced.

Although no specific reasons were provided in Kelly’s announcement, news of Ramaswamy’s departure follows his controversial statements about American culture on X in late December.

He argued that American families should have “fewer sleepovers” and “more weekend science competitions.”

“A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Three sources tell Politico this deeply troubled Trump’s inner circle, especially Musk, who allegedly was the driving force in getting a DOGE desk all to himself.

“They wanted him out before the tweet — but kicked him to the curb when that came out,” said one source with knowledge of the matter.

Musk has been making quite the headlines with the influence he is wielding in Trump’s new administration, having allegedly helped orchestrate the release of an Italian journalist from Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, and his broad support of the surging far-right AfD party in Germany.