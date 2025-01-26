Released prisoner who assaulted female guard threatened to ‘haunt’ her, ‘take her to Nablus’

‘He knows a lot of personal details about me – who my parents are, where I live, that my fiancé is an IDF soldier in Nablus.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A terrorist released in exchange for Israeli hostages threatened to “haunt” the female guard he raped for the rest of her life.

A former female guard at Gilboa prison described her trauma at hearing that terrorist Muhammad Attallah, who was imprisoned for murder before raping her and other female guards, would be released.

She told Reshet Bet Radio that she had voiced her objection to his release and had mentioned that he had her personal information and had threatened to pursue her.

“He knows a lot of personal details about me – who my parents are, where I live, that my fiancé is an IDF soldier in Nablus. He’s convinced that my child is actually his,” she said.

“I’m warning about this before anything happens. He’s threatened to haunt me for the rest of my life and said he would take me to Nablus. I’ve already sacrificed too much, too many times,” she added.

The former guard said the prison service did nothing to prepare her for his release and that she has been suffering a “regression” in her recovery from the assault.

She compared her unheeded warnings to the lack of attention the female lookouts received when they warned that Hamas was training for an invasion.

“I warned the authorities before the rape. I said to the intelligence officer and my commanders, ‘He’s strange. He talks to me about things he’s not supposed to.'”

Last week, female guards at Gilboa Prison appealed to the Supreme Court that a prisoner who raped them be released abroad and not within Israel.

In their appeal, the guards said that the decision to release Atallah within Israel did not take into account the fact that he was a danger to others as well as to the guards themselves.

The attorney for the women said, “Exiling the terrorist to Nablus poses a direct and immediate threat to the safety of the female guards. It appears those within the defense echelon view abandoning female guards—essentially IDF soldiers—as an acceptable course of action. We urge the Supreme Court to intervene and insist that the terrorist be sent abroad, in order to ensure the safety of the guards’ lives.”