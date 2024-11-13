Report: Trump’s victory has forced Iran to delay attack on Israel

Iranian officials say Tehran has shelved plans to attack Israel in response for October 26th strikes, after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in this month’s election.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian government has decided to postpone its planned attack on Israel following former President and President-elect Donald Trump’s election in the November 5th vote, according to a report Wednesday afternoon.

Citing multiple Iranian sources, Sky News Arabia reported that Tehran has backed off its plans for a major strike on Israel for the time being.

Iranian officials had dubbed the planned attack “Operation True Promise 3,” as it would mark the third major direct attack by Iran on Israel this year.

On April 13th, Iran launched roughly 120 cruise and ballistic missiles towards Israel, along with a number of suicide drones.

Iran again struck Israel on October 1st, launching some 180 ballistic missiles.

Israel retaliated on October 26th, striking Iran’s missile defense network with over 100 warplanes.

Following Israel’s retaliatory strike, Brig. Gen. Ali Mohammed Naeini, spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, vowed that Iran would respond to what he dubbed the “new evil act.”

“The response to the recent Zionist aggression against Iran will be inevitable, decisive and beyond the enemy’s awareness,” Naeini said.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also declared publicly that his country would respond “harshly” for the October 26th retaliatory strikes, suggesting that both the U.S. and Israel would be targeted “for what they are doing against Iran and the axis of resistance.”

Now, however, Iranian sources claimed that Tehran has “postponed the implementation of Operation True Promise 3 against Israel after Trump’s victory.”

The sources added that the retaliation was shelved but not permanently nixed, saying that it would be put back on the table after Tehran has an opportunity to engage with the incoming administration.

“The Iranian response against Israel is postponed until negotiations with President Trump begin.”