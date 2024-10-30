Republicans call out Biden for calling Trump voters ‘garbage’

President Joe Biden speaks during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

U.S President Joe Biden said, ‘The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In a statement that seems to echo 2016 Democratic Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton’s notorious “basket of deplorables” comment, Republicans are calling out President Joe Biden for saying Trump voters are garbage.

Biden was responding, as many Democrats have, to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the Madison Square Garden Trump rally last week, referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Speaking at a virtual Harris campaign event with Voto Latino, a prominent Latino voter and civic outreach organization in the U.S, Joe Biden said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

“[Trump’s] demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American,” he added.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt responded, “Add this to the “basket of deplorables” and “nazi” slurs against Americans. Why do so many Democrat leaders hate so many of our fellow Americans?”

“As a Republican member of Congress, I’ve met with many of my constituents who are Democrats, Libertarians, NPA, and Independents. I would NEVER call them garbage. What are you doing @POTUS?” Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna tweeted.

Donald Trump wrote, “Holy s***. The media spent all week crying about a joke from a comedian. Meanwhile, Tim Walz called Trump supporters Nazis. Kamala Harris refused to condemn it. And now Kamala’s biggest Democrat ally, Joe Biden, is calling all Trump supporters “garbage.” Absolutely disgusting!!!”

Last week, Kamala Harris answered in the affirmative when asked if she thought Donald Trump was a fascist.

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted outside of a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. When asked about Harris’s remarks, he said, “I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist. My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like.”