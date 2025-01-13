Rioters in Italy attack synagogue during anti-police protest

The rioters stormed a local synagogue, hurling Molotov cocktails and fireworks at the Jewish institution.



By World Israel News Staff

Rioters in the Italian city of Bologna attacked a synagogue on Saturday night, following widespread unrest over the death of an Italian-Egyptian during a police chase.

A protest over the incident quickly turned violent in Bologna, with dozens of demonstrators clashing with police.

Graffiti reading “Justice for a Free Gaza” was spraypainted on the synagogue building.

Daniele De Paz, president of Bologna’s Jewish community, told The Media Line that protesters had broken through police barriers in order to reach the synagogue.

“This route was clearly premeditated,” De Paz said, stressing that the rioters had intentionally targeted the site.

The Bologna protest, which was allegedly focused on police violence, spiraled into a free-for-all which saw at least 18 police officers injured and widespread acts of vandalism, which saw numerous businesses damaged.

“It is simply horrendous, frightening, that a demonstration of solidarity for the young Ramy was used as a pretext to attack the synagogue in Bologna,” wrote Gad Lerner, a Jewish-Italian journalist, on his X account. “And that on that place of prayer they wrote ‘Justice for Gaza.’ We are falling into a senseless hatred with no return.”

On Sunday morning, Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore wrote on Facebook to express his “solidarity with the Jewish community” for the “acts of vandalism and threats against the Bologna Synagogue.”

Last November, Ramy Elgaml was riding on the back of his friend Fares Bouzidi’s scooter, when Bouzidi fled from a routine police check.

During the course of the pursuit, Bouzidi lost control of the scooter, leading to a crash which killed Elgaml.

While the incident occurred months ago, footage of the chase was made public on Saturday.

In the clips, the officers chasing Elgaml can be seen attempting to ram his scooter with their police vehicle, and cheering when Bouzidi and Elgaml crashed.

The release of the footage sparked outrage throughout Italy, particularly among migrant communities. Protests were held in major cities in the country.