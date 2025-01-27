Shocking study finds half of British Jewry wants out over rising antisemitism

Demonstrators hold up flags and placards during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

The BBC’s reputation for impartiality has been called into question, with 92% of respondents viewing its coverage of Jewish-related matters unfavorably.

By Jewish Breaking News

Britain’s Jewish community is facing a crisis of confidence as antisemitism continues to run largely unchecked throughout the country.

A shocking survey by the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has found that 50% of British Jews have considered leaving the country due to antisemitism post October 7.

Of those surveyed, only 34% believe Jews have a long-term future in the UK, and a majority (58%) report concealing their religious identity to avoid discrimination.

An overwhelming 85% expressed disappointment with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has sought to reassure Jews in London they are safe without actually taking concrete steps to stop the vandalism and violent pro-Hamas rallies occurring throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the BBC’s reputation for impartiality has been called into question, with 92% of respondents viewing its coverage of Jewish-related matters unfavorably.

“We need more arrests, prosecutions, serious sentences and a ban on the anti-Israel marches. From politics to the BBC to universities, the Jewish community sees betrayal across our civil and cultural institutions,” a CAA spokesperson reflected to the Telegraph.

“The cumulative result is that less than half of British Jews feel welcome in the UK. Antisemitism has become our nation’s great shame, and time is running out.”

Not to be outdone, a parallel study by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany found that 24% of Brits believe Holocaust denial is prevalent in the UK today.

Disturbingly, 23% of respondents encountered Holocaust denial or distortion online, particularly on social media platforms like X (42%), Facebook (37%), and YouTube (30%).

Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to fight antisemitism.

“I sat down with survivors to hear their extraordinary stories of courage,” Starmer wrote Thursday on X. “In their honour, I made a promise in the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment. A promise to fight the poison of antisemitism and hatred in all its forms.”