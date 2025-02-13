Terror accomplice drove van with hostage-supporting symbol

A yellow sticker supporting the hostages in Gaza seen on a van used to transport a terrorist (Screenshot/Telegram)

Driver of van affixed sticker of yellow hostage ribbon to his vehicle, in order to stave off suspicion as he illegally transported Palestinians into Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A suspect charged with transporting a terrorist had placed a sticker expressing solidarity with the hostages in Gaza on his vehicle, according to an indictment.

Prosecutors published on Thursday excerpts from the indictment against Majed Barkan, a 20-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem.

Barkan transported Salah Yahya, a 19-year-old terrorist from Tulkarem who had infiltrated into Israel illegally, to Tel Aviv in January 2025.

Barkan picked up Yahya from the Atarot industrial zone in Jerusalem, an area where residents of PA-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria often seek transportation into pre-1967 Israel.

Once in Tel Aviv, Yahya carried out a frenzied stabbing attack in the city, severely wounding a man. He was then shot dead by an armed bystander.

The authorities are charging that Barkan was aware Yahya “was illegally present in Israel, and could endanger the security of Israeli citizens and even carry out an attack.”

Images of Barkan’s van included the indictment showed that he had placed a large yellow ribbon on the vehicle.

The yellow ribbon is used in Israel to express support for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their families.

It’s likely that Barkan used the symbol in order to stave off potential suspicion of his vehicle, as he often transported Palestinians without legal permission to be in Israel.

“We take very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in transporting, employing, or harboring illegal residents, especially when it leads to terrorist attacks,” the Israel Police said in a statement.

“There will be zero tolerance for those who assist terrorists in their murderous activities, and we will take firm action against anyone who endangers public safety. We will continue to use all means at our disposal to arrest them and bring them to justice.”