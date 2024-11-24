Terror attack at Israeli embassy in Jordan, gunman killed

A police car near the scene of a shooting at the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan (Screenshot/X)

Attacker killed, 3 cops wounded as shooter targeted Israeli embassy in Amman.

By World Israel News Staff

A gunman targeting the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan was shot dead by security forces early Sunday morning, after he exchanged fire with police, wounding three officers.

The attacker shot at the police as they engaged patrolled the Rabiah neighborhood, where the Israeli embassy is located and a frequent location for anti-Israel demonstrations.

Earlier, gunshots had been heard near the embassy, causing local police to cordon off the area.

It’s believed that the perpetrator who fired the shots, likely aiming for the embassy, then attacked the police as they arrived to investigate.

While Israel signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, anti-Israel sentiment is widespread throughout the Hashemite Kingdom.

Immediately following October 7th, Jordanians held numerous rallies with tens of thousands of celebrating the murderous Hamas rampage.

Earlier in November, a former member of the Jordanian parliament was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling weapons – presumably to terrorists for use in attacks against Israel – into Palestinian Authority-controlled territory.

In October, two Jordanian terrorists wearing army uniforms infiltrated into Israel by breaching the border fence in the Dead Sea region.

They opened fire in a moshav, wounding two people, before being shot dead by the community’s emergency response team.

In September, a Jordanian citizen killed three Israeli security guards at the Allenby Crossing, a checkpoint between Jordan and Palestinian Authority-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria.

The day before the deadly attack, Jordanian Queen Rania railed against the Jewish State during a speech at a European economic conference.

Accusing Israel of a “criminal occupation” against the Palestinian people, Queen Rania claimed that the death toll in the ongoing Gaza war was indicative of Israel’s inherent bias towards Palestinians.

“This devaluation of life must be called out for what it is: anti-Palestinian racism. This failure cannot stand,” she said.