2 wounded in Dead Sea terror attack

Terrorists wearing army uniform infiltrate into Israel from Jordan, open fire on Israelis near the Dead Sea, wounding at least two.

By World Israel News Staff

At least two people were wounded when terrorists opened fire near an Israeli moshav in the Dead Sea area Friday morning.

Two terrorists opened fire in the Tamar Regional Council district south of the Dead Sea, less than two miles from the town of Neot HaKikar.

Neot HaKikar’s emergency response team opened fire on the terrorists, killing both of them.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Israeli military, the terrorists were wearing army uniforms, and had infiltrated into Israel across the Jordanian border.

The IDF has dispatched soldiers to the area and has launched searches of the vicinity for any other terrorists who may have infiltrated across the border, the army said.

“A short while ago, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists that crossed from Jordan into Israeli territory south of the Dead Sea,” an army spokesperson said Friday morning.

“IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces. The troops are conducting searches in the area.”

“Additional forces have been dispatched to reinforce the area and are conducting searches on the ground and air for an additional terrorist who likely fled the scene.”

Emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to a hospital.

One of the victims is listed in moderate condition, the other in light condition.