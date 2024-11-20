10 years in prison for Jordanian MP terror smuggler

Jordanian MP Imad Al-Adwan, indicted for smuggling weapons into Israel Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (YouTube/ Al Arabiya)

Former Jordanian MP found guilty of attempting to smuggle hundreds of weapons to terrorists in PA territory.

By World Israel News Staff

A former Jordanian member of parliament who was caught smuggling weapons into Palestinian Authority-controlled territory – presumably for use in terror attacks against Israelis – was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Jordanian court on Wednesday.

Imad al-Adwan, 36, was arrested at the Allenby Crossing by Israeli security forces in April 2023.

At the time, Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency said that al-Adwan had been caught transporting 12 automatic weapons and 194 pistols in his car.

During a Shin Bet investigaton, al-Adwan reportedly admitted to have carried out smuggling trips from Jordan to PA-controlled territory at least 12 times in a two month span.

Along with weapons, he admitted he had illegally smuggled birds, electronic cigarettes and gold.

After two weeks being detained in Israel, Jerusalem released al-Adwan to Jordanian custody in May 2023.

Shortly thereafter, he was charged with numerous weapons trafficking offenses.

A court found al-Adwan guilty on Wednesday, sentencing him to 10 years in prison and hard labor.

One of al-Adwan’s co-defendants in the case was found not guilty of all charges.

A third defendant, who is believed to have fled Jordan, was found guilty in absentia and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A prominent critic of Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel, al-Adwan was a member of the parliament’s Palestine Committee and frequently railed against the Jewish State.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was critical of the decision to release al-Adwan to the Jordanian authorities.

Returning the “terrorist who attempted to bring hundreds of weapons into Israel, to be used in attacks and crimes in the heart of the country” back to Jordan was “a strategic and moral mistake,” Ben-Gvir said at the time in a statement.

“This diplomat should have spent years in prison in Israel and not been released,” he added.