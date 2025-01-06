Terrorist files medical malpractice suit for injuries sustained during his attack

Armed Palestinians from the Balata battalion carry their weapons during a parade in the Balata refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Nablus, on September 27, 2024. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s State Prosecution has requested a dismissal of medical malpractice claim made by a terrorist for injuries sustained during his attack against IDF soldiers, Arutz Sheva reports.

Tel Aviv District Prosecutor’s Office submitted the request for dismissal on the grounds that the state does not owe damages to a member of a terrorist organization who commits destructive acts against individuals and the State of Israel even after leaving prison.

In October 2015, the terrorist who made the claim went from his home in Dura close to Hebron and entered Negohot in Samaria with a rifle and a knife, intending to attack Israeli security forces.

When soldiers saw him, they fired, and he sustained injuries for which he received medical treatment in prison.

The military court convicted the terrorist to 40 months in prison.

Like many terrorists, he received money from the Palestinian Authority for his terrorist activity.

On social media, his posts regularly praise Hamas, defame Israel, and encourage others to carry out terror attacks and seek “martyrdom.”

He also praised Hamas for carrying out atrocities against Israelis on October 7 and encouraged Palestinians to take Jewish captives.

The prosecution seeks an outright dismissal of the convicted terrorist’s claim and said, “There is no justification for compensating individuals involved in terrorism for damages they claim, particularly when they are actively working against the State of Israel or its citizens.”

On January 2, the Israeli NGO Regavim, which focuses on protecting the country’s national lands and resources, published a detailed report revealing the involvement of members of the Palestinian Authority Security Forces (PASF) in terrorist activities targeting Israelis.

The report, titled *”Officers by Day—Terrorists by Night,”* documents that at least 16 PASF members were killed while carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. In total, over 80 PASF members were killed, injured, or arrested between 2021 and 2023 for their participation in similar acts of terrorism.