‘The circle has closed’: 10 years after falling in combat, Oron Shaul is laid to rest

Zahava Shaul, mother of late Israeli soldier Oron Shaul mourn during her son funeral at the cemetery in Poria Illit on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By TPS

Thousands gathered today to pay their last respects to Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, whose body was recovered from Gaza on Sunday.

Shaul, who would be 34 today, was killed on July 20, 2014 in Gaza City’s Shejaya neighborhood. He and six other soldiers were killed when their armored personnel carrier was attacked by anti-tank missiles. He was laid to rest in the northern Israeli community of Poriya.

“After so many years, I can’t believe it is happening. I still have not proceeded the fact that you are here, and that we saying good bye to you,” Oron’s brother, Ofek said.

“This hurting, devastating journey of us has come to an end,” Ofek Shaul said. “We are sad and happy. We should be happy that you can finally rest in the place you loved so much. The circle has closed today.”

Another brother, Aviram, mentioned that Oron had insisted on being drafted into a combat unit despite having health issues.

“The whole country holds its breath and salutes you today,” Aviram said.

Their mother Zehava Shaul said she was grateful to all those who made the funeral possible.

“I did not believe he would return. I thank everybody – the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Prime Minister – that they did one good thing and brought you to me,” she said.

Before the funeral, Zehava Shaul met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed her gratitude for recovering the body.

In his eulogy, President Isaac Herzog said, “He always knew that he was fighting for his nation, his country, for the light.”

Herzog reiterated Israel’s commitment to leaving no soldier behind and apologized for the lengthy wait to bring Oron home. He also assured the family of Lt. Hadar Goldin family that efforts would continue to recover their son’s remains home. Goldin’s body was captured by Hamas during fighting in Gaza in 2014.