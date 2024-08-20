‘They have a point’ – Biden backs anti-Israel DNC protesters

President Joe Biden speaks during the first day of Democratic National Convention, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Joe Biden uses DNC address to lament ongoing Gaza war, justifying anti-Israel protesters who marched outside of the convention.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Joe Biden appeared to offer his support to far-left anti-Israel protesters marching outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, saying the demonstrators “have a point.”

Biden, who last month dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, spoke at the first day of the convention, addressing his 2020 opponent and predecessor, Donald Trump, as well as the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization and efforts by his administration to secure a ceasefire.

“Those, those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” Biden said of protesters demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. aid to Israel. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

The president noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, currently visiting Israel, is working to facilitate an agreement between Israel and Hamas paving the way for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We’re working around the clock. My Secretary of State, to prevent a wider war and reunite hostage to their families and surge humanitarian, health and food assistance into Gaza. Now. To end the civilian suffering of the Palestinian people and finally, finally, finally deliver a cease-fire and end this war.”

Biden also repeatedly lambasted former President Donald Trump, calling him a “liar” who was “not worthy” of the White House.

“I never thought I’d stand before a crowd of Democrats and refer to a president who’s a liar so many times,” Biden said. “Now, I’m not trying to be funny. It’s sad.”

Trump, Biden continued, is “a person not worthy of being commander in chief. Period. Period. Not then, not now, and not ever. I mean that I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Just as no commander chief should ever bow down to a dictator, the way Trump bowed down to Putin, I never have. And I promise you, Kamala Harris will never do it, will never bow down.”