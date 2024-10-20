Trump clears margin of error in crucial swing state

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

With its 16 electoral votes, North Carolina is one of seven consensus battleground states that collectively control 93 electoral votes.

By Jewish Breaking News

With the 2024 presidential election expected to come down to the wire, political pundits widely agree North Carolina may very well be the deciding factor in who takes the White House this November.

A fresh poll from Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker shows Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris by 51% to 46% among likely voters in North Carolina.

With a margin of error of +/- 3% and a 95% level of confidence, this marks the first time either candidate has secured a statistically significant advantage in the state.

On key issues, the economy remains the top concern for North Carolina voters at 33%, followed by border security at 17% and abortion at 12%.

Significantly, 70% of respondents prefer “major change” in how the next president governs rather than “business as usual.”

However, voters seemed to place very little importance (3%) on global conflicts, such as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

With its 16 electoral votes, North Carolina is one of seven consensus battleground states that collectively control 93 electoral votes.

Trump’s appeal in North Carolina has been consistent across the last two presidential cycles. He claimed victory in 2020 with 49.9% of the vote versus 48.6% for Biden-Harris, mirroring his 2016 win where he garnered 49.8% to Clinton-Kaine’s 46.2%.

In both instances, Trump’s final numbers exceeded predictions from September and October polls.

Historically, North Carolina has consistently leaned Republican in presidential races for over half a century.

Since Lyndon B. Johnson’s victory in 1964, Democrats have only managed to capture the state twice with Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008.