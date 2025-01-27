Trump mulls adapting Iron Dome technology for US defense

An Israeli anti missile system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Defense experts disagree on whether such a system is necessary or even feasible for the United States.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President Donald Trump has proposed developing a missile defense system for the U.S. similar to Israel’s Iron Dome.

While Iron Dome has largely been successful in protecting Israelis from missile attacks, experts disagree on whether such a system is necessary or even feasible for the United States.

Recent drone sightings in sensitive U.S. locations have sparked calls to upgrade defense technology.

The system, which has already been adopted by Turkey and South Korea, is designed to defend against drones, hypersonic weapons, and long-range missiles.

Dr. Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, suggested that if Iron Dome were adapted for the U.S., it would likely be deployed in specific strategic areas rather than to protect entire cities.

“A U.S. version of Iron Dome would likely be deployed to protect battlefield units and strategic sites, rather than cities, which are better protected by systems designed to counter intercontinental ballistic missile threats,” Kalisky told The Media Line.

He added, “The U.S. possesses advanced capabilities, such as the AN/TPY-2 radar, which has significantly greater range and power.”

“Upgrading Iron Dome with more advanced radar systems and faster missiles could align it with systems like David’s Sling, which is designed to intercept more advanced threats,” Kalisky explained.

In 2019, the U.S. purchased two Iron Dome batteries from Israel, marking the first time Israel exported its Iron Dome technology.

The U.S. military has since tested the technology as a solution for dealing with short-range missiles and may adapt it to work in tandem with Patriot and THAAD, which target medium- and long-range missiles.

However, challenges have arisen in integrating this technology, designed for local, short-range threats, into broader defense scenarios.

While it may be possible to adapt Iron Dome to complement current U.S. defense systems, some experts argue it is not a practical solution.

Kalisky concluded, “The U.S. already has systems like Patriot, THAAD, and Aegis in place to counter medium- and long-range threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles. Integrating a short-range system like Iron Dome would require significant modifications to ensure compatibility and avoid redundancy.”