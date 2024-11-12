Trump reportedly plans to name Rubio, Mike Waltz, Stephen Miller to roles

By JNS

President-elect Donald Trump plans to name Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as Secretary of State, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.) as national security advisor and Stephen Miller, an adviser to the former president, as deputy chief of staff, according to multiple media outlets.

With the reports about Rubio and Waltz, “Iran’s regime’s supreme leader is in for a difficult morning,” wrote Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran.

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) noted that Rubio “will be the highest serving Hispanic in American history.”

Robert Greenway, director of the Allison Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation, wrote that Trump “could not have made a better choice for national security advisor. The first Green Beret elected to Congress and now the first to serve as national security advisor.”

“Huge! Just one outstanding pick after another from President Trump,” wrote John Ashbrook, a founding partner at the conservative public affairs firm Cavalry and co-host of the Ruthless podcast.