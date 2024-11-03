UK’s Conservative Party elects new pro-Israel opposition leader

Britain's Member of Parliament Kemi Badenoch speaks after being elected as the new leader of the opposition Conservative Party, in London, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Israeli Foreign Minister congratulates MP Kemi Badenoch for her victory in the Conservative leadership election, lauding her as a ‘true friend of Israel.’

By World Israel News Staff

Britain’s Conservative Party on Saturday elected its new leader, voting in a former cabinet minister from the government’s of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to replace Sunak, after he stepped down following the landslide Labour victory in July’s general election.

In an internal party vote Saturday, MP Kemi Badenoch of North West Essex was elected leader of the Conservative Party, and by extension, Leader of the Opposition, defeating rival Robert Jenrick with 57% of the vote, or 53,806 ballots to Jenrick’s 41,388.

Prior to her election as leader of the Conservative Party, Badenoch held a number of senior government positions in the Sunak and Truss governments, including Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Minister for Women and Equalities, and Secretary of State for International Trade.

Badenoch, a long-time supporter of Israel and backer of the war against Hamas, has criticized the Labour government’s handling of Britain’s relationship with Israel, warning Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government is “reversing” the country’s ties with the Jewish state.

In a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel last month, Badenoch lamented the rise of antisemitism in Britain after October 7th, and vowed to strengthen the UK’s ties with Israel.

“If I am leader of the Conservative Party, we will continue to strengthen our ties with Israel and root out the tragic resurgence of antisemitism in the UK. We will be true to our values.”

Badenoch publicly praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview last month with Sky News, “congratulating Prime Minister Netanyahu” for confronting the “enemies of the West.”

On the anniversary of the October 7th, Badenoch offered support for Israel’s ongoing conflicts against Hamas and Hezbollah, and called on the British government to back both Israel and the local Jewish community.

“A year on from October 7 and Israel is fighting terrorism on multiple fronts. A year on from October 7 we need to show moral clarity, stand with our ally and recognise our enemy. We must never forget what happened….”

“We have also seen great courage and unity in the face of hatred and in the midst of grief. It is important that our government continues to stand strong with Israel and support the Jewish community in Britain.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised Badenoch in a tweet shortly after her victory was announced Saturday.

“Warm congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on becoming the new leader of the Conservatives party in the UK. Kemi Badenoch, you are a true friend of Israel, and I congratulate you for breaking yet another glass ceiling.”