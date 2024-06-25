‘US and Israel must resolve their differences – quickly’

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Defense Minister as Biden administration presses Israel to avoid escalation in conflict with Hezbollah, and to reach a ceasefire with Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) in Washington, D.C., Monday, to discuss key issues regarding Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and the possibility of a full-scale war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Blinken hosted Gallant at the State Department for an extended one-on-one meeting, with a bilateral meeting held afterwards between the full Israeli delegation and State Department officials.

During their meeting, Gallant told Blinken the U.S. and Israel must “quickly” form a united front against their mutual enemies.

“The eyes of both our enemies and our friends are on the relationship between the U.S. and Israel. We must resolve the differences between us quickly and stand together – this is how we will achieve our goals and weaken our enemies,” Gallant said.

Gallant defended Israel’s wartime policies, arguing for the need to exert additional pressure on Hamas in order to ensure the return of the hostages held in Gaza.

He also discussed the importance of promoting a governing alternative in Gaza.

Turning to the Lebanon front, Gallant emphasized the importance of the U.S. standing with Israel in this mission, and its impact on the actions taken by Hezbollah and Iran.

In a statement released by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, the Biden administration said Blinken pressed the Israeli Defense Minister to avoid “further escalation of the conflict” on the Lebanon-Israeli border, and to find “a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes.”

Blinken also reiterated the administration’s support for “a ceasefire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages and alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

“The Secretary emphasized the need to take additional steps to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza and deliver assistance throughout Gaza in full coordination with the United Nations.”