US sending F-22 stealth fighter jets to ‘defend Israel and protect US interests’

Washington has expressed concern that Israel may launch a pre-emptive strike against Iran or Hezbollah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recounted his discussion with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on X, and said the US was sending F-22 Raptors to the Middle East to “deter aggression” against Israel.

Austin said his meeting with Gallant was intended to “brief him on U.S. force posture adjustments and reinforce my ironclad support for Israel’s defense.”

He added, “The U.S. F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel, and protect U.S. forces in the region. ”

Austin concluded, “I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages.”

Israel has been bracing for an attack from Iran to retaliate for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and from Hezbollah for Israel’s assassination of the terror commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Last week, Hassan Nasrallah accused Israel of trying to destabilize Lebanon by flying Air Force sorties over Beirut.

“The residents of Israel should prepare for all scenarios,” Nasrallah said and claimed that Israel’s seeking assistance from Western countries was a sign that it wasn’t able to fight off Hezbollah by itself.

Nasrallah also said the delay in the attack was part of Israel’s punishment for the assassination of Shukr.

Washington has expressed concern that Israel may launch a pre-emptive strike against Iran or Hezbollah and has told Israel to inform US security officials of any actions of this type.

US officials warned Iran of serious consequences if it carries out an attack it has threatened to launch against Israel.

The message was given directly to Iran as well as through intermediaries.

The officials said, “The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high.”

They added, “If Iran follows that path, There is a serious risk of consequences for its economy and the stability of its newly elected government.”