‘Wake up, Iran wants to destroy us’ – Arab Israeli activist

Israel can’t be complacent when Iran is threatening a nuclear strike on Tel Aviv, says prominent Zionist Arab activist Yosef Haddad.

By World Israel News Staff

A large banner hung in Tehran depicting a nuclear attack on Tel Aviv sparked an impassioned response from a prominent pro-Israel Arab activist, who urged Israel to wake up to the existential threat posed by the Islamic state.

“The Iranian regime hung this sign in the heart of Tehran. In Farsi, it reads “Teloshima” – a play on words of Tel Aviv and Hiroshima. Along with the image [of a nuclear explosion], everyone can understand the threat – a nuclear missile striking Tel Aviv,” wrote Yosef Haddad on his Instagram account.

Haddad, an Arab-Christian citizen of Israel who publicly advocates on behalf of the Jewish State, stressed that Iran’s nuclear development program poses a real threat to Israel’s existence.

“In this case you don’t need good intelligence, you don’t need Unit 8200 or the Mossad,” he continued.

“The writing on the wall, or in this case on a billboard in the heart of Iran, is clear. They are threatening in a direct, personal way…[making it clear that] their goal is to destroy us, and we must not be apathetic or complacent for a moment,” Haddad added.

“You cannot rely on the world or anyone else to do the work for our security, only us, only the IDF. This sign, together with their recent threats to attack us again, give us a good reason to strike their nuclear sites…It’s time to chop off the snake’s head.”

Iran launched two unprecedented ballistic missile attacks against Israel in a six month span, causing damage to military sites throughout the country.

Under intense pressure from the Biden administration, Israel launched a retaliatory strike against Iran, but avoided attacking the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites or oil assets.

Iran is threatening to once again strike Israel with previously unused weaponry, triggering warnings from Israel that should Iran attack a third time, Israel will “not hold back” with its response.