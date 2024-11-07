Wall Street erupts as Trump wins 2nd term

Trump’s historic comeback sparked enthusiasm in cryptocurrency markets as well, with Bitcoin touching a new all-time high above $73,000.

By Jewish Breaking News

Wall Street celebrated Trump’s return to the White House with a massive surge Wednesday morning. Dow futures rocketed more than 1,000 points higher before pulling back.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures followed suit, both jumping over 1% in early trading.

Market optimism had begun building even before Trump’s victory became clear. All three major market averages rose over 1% on Tuesday, with every sector in the S&P 500 locking in gains.

The rally adds to an already robust year, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite up over 20% annually, while the Dow has gained 12%.

Trump’s historic comeback sparked enthusiasm in cryptocurrency markets as well, with Bitcoin touching a new all-time high above $73,000, surging more than 90% from its 52-week low of $35,027.44 hit exactly one year ago, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

While inflation has retreated from its 9% peak, prices for everyday items, particularly food, remain significantly elevated, making economic recovery a central focus of Trump’s incoming administration.

‘We’re going to pay you back. We are going to do the best job. We’re going to turn it around. It’s got to be turned around, and it’s got to be turned around fast,’ Trump told the enthusiastic crowd at his Florida headquarters following his victory.

Trump also praised key campaign supporters during his victory speech, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whom he called ‘a new star.’ Musk had recently headlined a massive Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 27. The former president also acknowledged UFC CEO Dana White’s steadfast support.