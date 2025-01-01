WATCH: 12 dead, over 30 injured following ramming-shooting terror attack in New Orleans, IED found on scene January 1, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-12-dead-over-30-injured-following-ramming-shooting-attack-in-new-orleans/ Email Print Shortly after New Year’s celebrations, a terror attack killed 12 people and wounded over 30 when an SUV plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. New Orleans.Warning ⚠️ GraphicDriver rams SUV into crowd on Bourbon Street:– Driver exits vehicle and opens fire. Police return fire.– They are now saying at least 10 dead, 30 injured.– No word from police on conditon of driver or motive.pic.twitter.com/FwF1k6YQg2 — Kosher (@koshercockney) January 1, 2025 Attack in New Orleans, cars on crowd, numerous victims and injured. https://t.co/LlHgrP68xh pic.twitter.com/yPx9Ka6m9A— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) January 1, 2025 HORROR IN NEW ORLEANS: SUV CRASH AND SHOOTING REPORTTEDD, 10 FEARED DEAD New Year’s celebration turned tragic on Bourbon Street, New Orleans LouisianaSUV plowed into a crowd also the driver reportedly opened fire.possible mass casualty fearedmore details yet to come pic.twitter.com/9DtdP5LNuG— The Sanghi (@karma2moksha) January 1, 2025 Read WATCH: Suspected terror ramming in Bnei Brak lightly wounds two New OrleansrammingShooting