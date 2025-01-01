Search

WATCH: 12 dead, over 30 injured following ramming-shooting terror attack in New Orleans, IED found on scene

Shortly after New Year’s celebrations, a terror attack killed 12 people and wounded over 30 when an SUV plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans.



