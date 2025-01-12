WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters in Australia throw money at Jewish counter-protesters January 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-in-australia-throw-money-at-jewish-counter-protesters/ Email Print During a pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne, Australia, Jews were subjected to a torrent of horrific antisemitic abuse, with rally goers chanting for Jews to go back to Poland and Germany.⚠️"Go Back to Poland! Go Back to Germany!": Racist and Violent Attacks on Jews at Melbourne’s 'Free Palestine' RallyOn Sunday, January 12, 2025, Melbourne witnessed a shocking display of anti-Semitism during a 'Free Palestine' rally led by Nasser Mashni and Hash Tayeh.Rally… pic.twitter.com/AAx1mMfx4Q— Kofy Time (@kofy_time) January 12, 2025 AntisemitismAustraliapro-Palestinian