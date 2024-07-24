WATCH: Bodycam footage shows security forces in confusion following Trump’s attempted assassination July 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bodycam-footage-shows-security-forces-in-confusion-following-trumps-attempted-assassination/ Email Print Video shows Secret Service agents and counter-assault team members verifying Crooks as the shooter from a picture sent earlier, labeling him a suspicious individual. JUST IN: Bodycam footage released by Senator Chuck Grassley from the Trump Pennsylvania rally on July 13th. The video was obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit. In the footage, the men were discussing how they had noticed Thomas Crooks earlier before the… pic.twitter.com/KQErF69xk5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 23, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptSecret ServicesnipersThomas Matthew Crooks