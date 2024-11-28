WATCH: Boy critically injured in deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams leaves hospital

Hezbollah launched an attack on Majdal Shams, a Druze village, killing 12 children playing soccer on Saturday evening, while Alan, though severely injured, managed to walk out of the hospital under his own power months later.

Finally, some good news: Alan was critically injured after a Hezbollah missile hit the soccer field in Majdal Shams. After months of medical treatment, today he officially left the hospital and returned home. May God bless him with eternal health.pic.twitter.com/EMaWJZZl7f — Vivid. (@VividProwess) November 28, 2024