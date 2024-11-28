Search

WATCH: Boy critically injured in deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams leaves hospital

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-boy-critically-injured-in-deadly-rocket-attack-on-majdal-shams-leaves-hospital/
Email Print

Hezbollah launched an attack on Majdal Shams, a Druze village, killing 12 children playing soccer on Saturday evening, while Alan, though severely injured, managed to walk out of the hospital under his own power months later.

>