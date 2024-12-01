Search

WATCH: Brilliant Sky News monologue calls out baseless antisemitism happening across the world

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-brilliant-sky-news-monologue-calls-out-baseless-antisemitism-happening-across-the-world/
Email Print

Sky News host Erin Molan satirically explained that the world thinks the Jews deserve all the hate and antisemitism around the world because of something they did, when in fact the opposite is the truth.

>